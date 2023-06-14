News you can trust since 1853
Junior doctors picket outside Wigan Infirmary as 72-hour walkout begins

Wigan’s junior doctors have downed their stethoscopes and scalpels to join a national strike.
By Sian Jones
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST

Staff from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust formed a picket line outside Wigan Infirmary on Wednesday morning as they began a 72-hour walkout.

They carried placards and waved flags on Wigan Lane, with many passing drivers beeping their car horns to show their support.

Doctor Grace Allport, centre, and picket supervisor on the British Medical Association picket, outside Wigan Infirmary, the first of a three-day strike of Junior doctors.Doctor Grace Allport, centre, and picket supervisor on the British Medical Association picket, outside Wigan Infirmary, the first of a three-day strike of Junior doctors.
Doctor Grace Allport, centre, and picket supervisor on the British Medical Association picket, outside Wigan Infirmary, the first of a three-day strike of Junior doctors.
Health chiefs have already warned patients to expect disruption throughout the industrial action and urged people to only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) have walked out of hospitals across the country and will not return to work until 7am on Saturday.

The BMA is calling for "full restoration" of junior doctors' pay, which it says has been cut by 26 per cent.

The Government has offered five per cent to end the dispute.

Many passing drivers beeped their car horns to show their support.Many passing drivers beeped their car horns to show their support.
Many passing drivers beeped their car horns to show their support.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said it was "extremely disappointing" that the BMA was going ahead with further strike action and warned it could put patient safety at risk.

From June 19, the BMA will be re-balloting junior doctors to extend its mandate on industrial action and said it could go on until March 2024 or beyond.

Health leaders in Wigan and across the North West are expecting “significant challenges” during the latest action.

