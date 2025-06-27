Planning permission may soon be needed to turn properties in Wigan into small houses of multiple occupation (HMOs).

Earlier this month, Wigan Today revealed there was a bid to remove “permitted development rights” – using an article four direction – from properties in Wigan west, following concerns about the number of HMOs there.

It was introduced in 2020 in Swinley and central Leigh, which means proposals for HMOs of any size in those two locations will be considered through the planning system.

Now, councillors on Wigan’s cabinet look set to rubber-stamp the change for all homes across the borough when they meet on Thursday.

Permitted development rights have allowed homeowners to convert their houses into HMOs for up to six unrelated people without applying for planning permission.

The new regulations mean that planning applications must be submitted for such proposals, and the effects the proposed HMO may have on an area’s amenity and local community must be taken into consideration.

In recent months, there have been numerous objections to HMO proposals in the borough.

A report to the cabinet, signed off by Coun Paul Prescott, portfolio holder for planning, environmental services, and transport, says: “The ability to exert greater control over the number, distribution and management of HMOs will help us to meet the diverse housing needs of our residents, creating fair opportunities and reducing housing-related inequalities.”

But it goes on: “With the aim of bringing the article four direction into force as soon as practically possible, there is a risk of compensation claims being brought against the council; however, this will need to be managed as any claims emerge [without allowing the advised 12-month lead period].”

The council could opt to delay the scrapping of the article four direction for 12 months to nullify any potential claims for compensation from homeowners.

The report adds: “There could be other unintended risks related to an article four direction coming into effect in terms of the potential restriction on the delivery of smaller properties that are used by groups such as single homeless or low-income people.”

Some 10 months ago, up to 300 protesters gathered outside the derelict Crispin Arms pub in Scholes to protest against its conversion into an HMO for 15 people.

Because of its potential size, the proposal needed planning permission, and Wigan’s planning committee eventually turned it down.

And 11 months ago, objectors in Ashton successfully prevented an application to turn an end-terraced house into an HMO for 10 people.

Meanwhile, Makerfield MP Josh Simons has said it was “high time’” that the council exercised its power to take control over where and when HMOs are created.

He said: “I’m impatient for this change, which will mean that our communities are be able to influence what happens in them.

“While HMOs can be created for many reasons, people want control over the things that happen on their streets and in their towns.

“This article four decision will deliver that control and put an end to the rumour mill about new HMOs popping up, for example, in my patch in Worsley Mesnes.”