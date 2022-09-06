Visitors have been flocking to community and central libraries, which extended their opening hours from August and have offered more than 40 events, including author visits, curious critters, crafts, DJing and climate education workshops.

Staff also hosted story-time at Haigh Woodland Park’s popular event for National Play Day.

Councillor Chris Ready attending a visit at Platt Bridge Library by local author, Susan Brownrigg who is from Platt Bridge originally.

Hundreds of children have signed up to a reading challenge, with more than 900 dedicated bookworms taking on the challenge to read six books over the summer holidays, winning prizes along the way and being awarded a medal and certificate for completing the task.

The libraries have also been home to the holiday activities and food (HAF) programme, which provides children with the opportunity to get involved in fun activities and make friends over the summer.

With activity classes, tech support and guidance sessions available all year round, residents are being encouraged to continue visiting libraries as the seasons change and the winter months approach.

Coun Chris Ready said: “What a wonderful summer our libraries have had.

"It’s been brilliant to see so many engaged and smiling faces as young people enjoy everything their local library has to offer.