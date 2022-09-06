Residents urged to keep visiting Wigan's libraries after busy summer
Wiganers are being encouraged to keep visiting the borough’s libraries, after a busy few months over the summer.
Visitors have been flocking to community and central libraries, which extended their opening hours from August and have offered more than 40 events, including author visits, curious critters, crafts, DJing and climate education workshops.
Staff also hosted story-time at Haigh Woodland Park’s popular event for National Play Day.
Hundreds of children have signed up to a reading challenge, with more than 900 dedicated bookworms taking on the challenge to read six books over the summer holidays, winning prizes along the way and being awarded a medal and certificate for completing the task.
The libraries have also been home to the holiday activities and food (HAF) programme, which provides children with the opportunity to get involved in fun activities and make friends over the summer.
With activity classes, tech support and guidance sessions available all year round, residents are being encouraged to continue visiting libraries as the seasons change and the winter months approach.
Coun Chris Ready said: “What a wonderful summer our libraries have had.
"It’s been brilliant to see so many engaged and smiling faces as young people enjoy everything their local library has to offer.
“From our free computer access to digital support, e-book borrowing service to social groups and classes, there is so much on offer at our libraries and we’d love to see you there over the winter months as somewhere to keep warm and meet some friendly faces.”