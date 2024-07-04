General election: it's decision day and Wiganers are heading to the polls

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jul 2024, 07:09 BST
Polling stations have opened across Wigan borough as residents are given their chance to influence the outcome of the 2024 general election.

Around 46 million British citizens are eligible to vote with the polls closing at 10pm.

Due to a change of boundaries there are now only three constituencies within the Wigan borough: Wigan, Makerfield and Leigh & Atherton.

The polling station sign being put up at St Francis's Church, Kitt Green, before the general election polls opened this morning (July 4)

Results from the first of these two are expected to be announced at around 1am tomorrow with the Leigh and Atherton count coming perhaps 30 minutes later.

There are eight candidates on the ballot sheet in Wigan: Brian Crombie-Fisher (Liberal Democrats), Jan Cunliffe (independent), Andy Dawber (Reform UK), Jane Leicester (Green Party), Henry Mitson (Conservatives), Lisa Nandy (Labour Party) Maureen O’Bern (independent) and The Zok (independent).

In Makerfield, there are six candidates hoping to secure the seat vacated by retiring MP Yvonne Fovargue: Thomas Bryer (English Democrats), Maria Deery (Green Party), Simon Finkelstein (Conservatives), Robert Kenyon (Reform UK), Josh Simons (Labour) and John Skipworth (Liberal Democrats).

Standing in Leigh and Atherton are: Craig Buckley (English Democrats), Amelia Jones (Green Party), Jo Platt (Labour Party), Stuart Thomas (Liberal Democrats), Michael Winstanley (Conservatives) and George Woodward (Reform UK).

