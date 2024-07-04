General election: it's decision day and Wiganers are heading to the polls
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 46 million British citizens are eligible to vote with the polls closing at 10pm.
Due to a change of boundaries there are now only three constituencies within the Wigan borough: Wigan, Makerfield and Leigh & Atherton.
Results from the first of these two are expected to be announced at around 1am tomorrow with the Leigh and Atherton count coming perhaps 30 minutes later.
There are eight candidates on the ballot sheet in Wigan: Brian Crombie-Fisher (Liberal Democrats), Jan Cunliffe (independent), Andy Dawber (Reform UK), Jane Leicester (Green Party), Henry Mitson (Conservatives), Lisa Nandy (Labour Party) Maureen O’Bern (independent) and The Zok (independent).
In Makerfield, there are six candidates hoping to secure the seat vacated by retiring MP Yvonne Fovargue: Thomas Bryer (English Democrats), Maria Deery (Green Party), Simon Finkelstein (Conservatives), Robert Kenyon (Reform UK), Josh Simons (Labour) and John Skipworth (Liberal Democrats).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.