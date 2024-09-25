Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan MP and culture secretary Lisa Nandy has shared her love of pop star Britney Spears.

During the Labour party conference in Liverpool, she took to the decks on Tuesday at Amped, an event held by UK Music and TikTok, to play music by the singer.

She described her as “the greatest cultural icon of the last 20 years”, adding: “If you don’t like Britney Spears, get out of my nightclub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Nandy even dedicated one song – Toxic – to “the poor old Tories”.

UK Labour posted a video of Ms Nandy to its TikTok account on the same day, in which she made references to songs by the pop star.

She said: “I have been to every UK tour she’s ever done and I love her.

"My message to Britney is that the Government in Britain is no longer Toxic and come back Baby One More Time and we’ll reboot the music industry to make it the leading force in the world again.”