MP Lisa Nandy reveals she's a fan of Britney Spears as she takes to the decks for DJ set
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
During the Labour party conference in Liverpool, she took to the decks on Tuesday at Amped, an event held by UK Music and TikTok, to play music by the singer.
She described her as “the greatest cultural icon of the last 20 years”, adding: “If you don’t like Britney Spears, get out of my nightclub.”
Ms Nandy even dedicated one song – Toxic – to “the poor old Tories”.
UK Labour posted a video of Ms Nandy to its TikTok account on the same day, in which she made references to songs by the pop star.
She said: “I have been to every UK tour she’s ever done and I love her.
"My message to Britney is that the Government in Britain is no longer Toxic and come back Baby One More Time and we’ll reboot the music industry to make it the leading force in the world again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.