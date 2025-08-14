One in six homes in Wigan are rented by private tenants, new figures show.

Shelter warned the UK has been "haemorrhaging" affordable social homes for decades, forcing millions into "grim and grotty" private rentals.

New estimates, based on census and other housing survey data from the Office for National Statistics, suggest 16 per cent of the 151,815 homes in Wigan were privately rented in 2023, the most recent year with available figures.

This was broadly in line with the average of across the North West.

It also suggests 67 per cent of Wigan homes were owner-occupied, with 32 per cent owned with a mortgage or loan and 34 per cent owned outright.

Social rent homes made up 17 per cent of homes.

Across England, 21 per cent of homes were privately rented, 62 per cent were owner-occupied and 17 per cent were socially rented.

Mairi MacRae, director of campaigns, policy and communications at Shelter, said: "Right now, 1.3m households are stuck languishing on social housing waiting lists.

"With genuinely affordable social homes few and far between, people are left with an impossible choice: endure dismal conditions and eye-watering rents or face the terrifying threat of homelessness.

"There’s only one way to ensure everyone has access to a safe, secure and affordable home and that’s building social rent homes."

She added the Government’s £39bn investment in the Social and Affordable Homes Programme is "a step in the right direction" but called for it to be ramped up "to 90,000 a year for 10 years."

In its election manifesto, Labour said it would "get Britain building again", committing to building 1.5m new homes by the end of the Parliament.

However, data suggests a fresh housebuilding slump, with activity in the construction sector dropping at the fastest rate in more than five years in July.

The latest S&P Global UK construction purchasing managers’ index showed June saw the fastest drop in overall activity since May 2020, when the industry was impacted by the pandemic.

Housebuilding activity declined sharply again after tipping into growth in June for the first time in nine months.

Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the data indicated a "fresh setback" for the UK construction sector, with firms "preparing for challenging times ahead".

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said for many renters, saving for a deposit while rents soar "is like pushing a boulder up a hill that keeps getting steeper and steeper".

He called for regional mayors to be given powers to limit rent rises, echoing calls made by Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "The Government inherited an unprecedented housing crisis, but through our Plan for Change we will deliver 1.5m homes where they are most needed and transform the private rented sector through the Renters’ Rights Bill.

"Through our landmark planning reforms and the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, we will drive UK housebuilding to its highest level in over 40 years, alongside delivering the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation backed by £39bn investment."

They added tenants will be given the right to "directly challenge excessive rent hikes" and will get greater security through "capping advance payments to one month’s rent and banning unfair bidding wars".