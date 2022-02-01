Sadness at death of 'kind and caring' Wigan councillor

Coun Anita Thorpe had represented the Leigh East ward for Labour since first being elected in May 2011.

She retained her seat in local elections in 2015 and 2019 and was also a member of Wigan Council's confident places and confident council scrutiny committees.

Council colleagues paid tribute to Coun Thorpe on social media as her death was announced on Tuesday.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, fellow ward councillor and deputy council leader, said: "Saddened to hear about the death of Cllr Anita Thorpe today. My friend for over 30 years and my ward colleague in Leigh East for 11 years she will be sadly missed. A kind and caring person who worked hard for her community. She carried her illness bravely and maintained her fiery enthusiasm till the end. Thoughts are with her family at this sad time."

Leigh East's Labour councillors announced on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we report the death of our much loved colleague and councillor Anita Thorpe.

"Anita worked hard for the party and for the ward she was elected to represent. She will be greatly missed by many.

"On behalf of fellow councillors and Labour Party members our thoughts are with Anita’s family and friends at this very sad time."

Atherton independent councillor Stuart Gerrard said: "So sad to hear the passing of Councillor Anita Thorpe today. We served on the same committee and she was committed to ensuring her constituents got their voices heard. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."