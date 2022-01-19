WATCH: PMQs live as Boris Johnson battles plot to oust him as Prime Minister

A group of Tories who won their seats in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election landslide appear to have lost faith in the Prime Minister, after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Watch Prime Ministers Questions live from the House of Commons on the video stream above from 11:50am today (Wednesday).

Mr Johnson has insisted that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take PMQs from 12pm on Wednesday (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A series of gatherings in No 10 and Whitehall are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, and Tory MPs were urged by ministers to wait for her report before deciding whether to move against the Prime Minister.

But reports have suggested the threshold of 54 letters from MPs that would launch a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister could be reached on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson will face MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions and will also seek to boost his position with Tory MPs and the public by announcing an easing of England’s coronavirus restrictions.