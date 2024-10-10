Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at the charity We Are With You (WAWY) in Wigan and Leigh has begun 48 hours of strike action today (Thursday September 10) in a dispute over pay.

The drug and alcohol recovery workers, based at Kennedy House in Leigh and the Coops Building in Wigan, are taking action over what they say is their employer's failure to offer a “satisfactory pay award.”

The affected staff are subject to two different pay schemes. Some are paid in line with NHS staff bands while others work under We Are With You's own pay structure.

The Wigan picket line

The trade union UNISON says the three per cent pay offer for staff on NHS rates falls significantly short of the 5.5 per cent rise given to other NHS staff this summer.

Meanwhile, those on WAWY’s terms have been offered between 0 per cent and four per cent, depending on their wage band.

A significant majority of the staff on both pay schemes voted for strike action. They are calling for a pay rise of 10 per cent or £3,000 – whichever is greater – applied equally across the workforce, to prevent a two-tier system.

Staff at the charity previously took strike action when WAWY pledged to honour the NHS’s Agenda for Change pay rates following the service’s outsourcing from local council control. UNISON says workers feel let down by having to strike again to be heard.

According to the union, poor pay and conditions are leading to high staff turnover, which is affecting the recovery and wellbeing of people who rely on the service.

The strike started at 7am for 48 hours. This follows a 24-hour walkout in September and continuous action short of a strike, including working to rule, since then.

UNISON regional organiser Paddy Cleary said: “The workers at We Are With You perform a vital service supporting vulnerable people. It’s outrageous that their employer still isn’t engaging with them when they ask for a reasonable pay rise.

“WAWY are operating with a two-tier workforce, and this shows in their inability to retain staff on the inferior contracts. They seem to believe that these workers are worth less than the staff carrying out the same roles within the NHS.

“The workers will carry on taking strike action until they get what they deserve.”

During the previous action a spokesman for WithYou said: “We understand the concerns of our colleagues in Wigan who are choosing to take strike action.

“We’re committed to providing the best possible support for people who use our services, their families and the wider community, whilst also providing our staff with a fair wage and good working conditions.

"Whilst as a charity with limited resources it can be a challenge to get that balance right, we do believe that we are doing the very best we can for both our staff and our clients.

“We are continuing to negotiate with Unison and we are doing everything we can to prevent further strike action from taking place.”