Wigan by-election poll is under way
Voters in one Wigan community are going to the polls today.
A by-election is being held in Bryn for a seat on Wigan Council after the resignation of independent councillor Steve Jones.
Hoping to become the ward’s new representative are: David Burley (Lib-Dem), Gareth Fairhurst (Ind), Samuel Flemming (Lab), Paul Martin (Con) and James Richardson (Ind). The election will be held on Thursday, November 25 and anyone wishing to vote, who is not already registered, can apply online before midnight on Tuesday, November 9.
Read More
Coun Jones had considered quitting his post in July, but changed his mind after support from people living in his ward.
But it was then revealed someone had challenged his decision to stay and threatened to take legal action against the council, so he had to resign.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.