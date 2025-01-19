Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of a Muslim organisation in Wigan has spoken out against proposals to ban marriage between cousins.

A bill by Conservative former minister Richard Holden, entitled Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill, was considered at a second reading on Friday (January 17).

Existing legislation states the prohibited degrees of relationship for marriage include those to a sibling, parent or child, but not marriages between first cousins.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has previously spoken in support of the bill, citing the risk of birth defects in the children of married cousins.

The second reading of the bill will be held in the Houses of Parliament on Friday

But Abdul Hamid Sheikh, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Wigan and Bolton, disagrees with the proposed ban.

He said marriage between cousins is allowed in Islam and is “a means of providing support, stability and love within the family unit” that benefits the couple’s children.

He described the potential ban as “an overreach and unnecessary interference in the freedom of choice of the individual”.

Mr Sheikh said: “If research or data suggests there is any heightened health risk associated with the children of consanguineous marriages, it is similarly proven that other factors, such as consumption of alcohol, smoking or otherwise unhealthy lifestyles, can have very adverse effects. Thus, if the objective is to prevent an elevated risk to children, it follows that alcohol and smoking should also be legally proscribed for those who wish to have children.

“If legal limits are limited to ‘cousin marriage’, it would not be a stretch to suggest that this is another attempt to demonise or label the Muslim community as ‘backward’.

“The way ‘cousin marriage’ is portrayed in the media often gives rise to the impression that any consanguineous marriage must be a ‘forced’ marriage arranged by family elders without the consent of the bride and groom. Islam does not permit forced marriage to any degree. Rather, the verses of the Holy Quran recited at the time of Nikah (religious marriage ceremony) require both parties to be entirely truthful and disclose any information relevant to the other party's consent. Thus, in Islam, informed consent is categorically necessary on both sides. If this is not the case, then it violates Islamic teachings and is to be condemned.”