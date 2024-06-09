Residents report hearing ‘almighty crash’ after car flips on to its roof
Nearby residents reported hearing an “almighty crash” and rushed to assist before emergency services arrived at the scene in Almond Brook Road.
The incident happened shortly before 10pm yesterday (Saturday).
Firefighters from Wigan fire station were among those who attended the scene, close to the Shell garage.
They found a Mini One car on its roof after it struck a lamp-post. A woman was already out of the car when emergency services arrived and fortunately was not injured. It is not known how many people were in the car at the time but no-one else is believed to have been injured.
One lane of the road was closed off while emergency services made the scene safe.
