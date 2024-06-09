Residents report hearing ‘almighty crash’ after car flips on to its roof

By Alan Weston
Published 9th Jun 2024, 08:22 BST
A woman had a lucky escape after the car she was in flipped on to its roof in Standish.

Nearby residents reported hearing an “almighty crash” and rushed to assist before emergency services arrived at the scene in Almond Brook Road.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm yesterday (Saturday).

The scene following the crash in Almond Brook Road, Standish, on Saturday nightThe scene following the crash in Almond Brook Road, Standish, on Saturday night
The scene following the crash in Almond Brook Road, Standish, on Saturday night

Firefighters from Wigan fire station were among those who attended the scene, close to the Shell garage.

They found a Mini One car on its roof after it struck a lamp-post. A woman was already out of the car when emergency services arrived and fortunately was not injured. It is not known how many people were in the car at the time but no-one else is believed to have been injured.

One lane of the road was closed off while emergency services made the scene safe.

