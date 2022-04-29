Schools, homes and businesses left without water after burst in Wigan borough

The incident on Nel Pan Lane in Leigh has left many properties without a water supply or with low pressure.

It has led to several schools being unable to open to pupils on Friday, with reports locally suggesting these include St Paul’s Primary School and Twelve Apostles Primary School in Westleigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United Utilities say the problem is due to a burst on Nel Pan Lane in Leigh

A statement on United Utilities’ website at 9.10am said: “A burst has been spotted and reported to us on Nel Pan Lane and we can confirm this to be the cause of no water or low pressure in your area.

“We're on with it and our team will be in the area as soon as possible to get this fixed.

“Thank you for your patience, we hope to have things back to normal as soon as possible.

“We will keep you updated as we progress with the repair.”

Cath Pealing, Wigan Council’s director of education, said: “We are aware that a number of schools have had to close this morning due to an issue with water supply in Leigh.

“Children who have been affected by the closure will be offered online or home learning and we are working with headteachers and schools to provide additional support where needed.