Eighth man charged with conspiracy to murder Wigan dad

Christopher Hughes, 37, from Marsh Green, disappeared on Friday, February 18 after he was seen getting into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove, Worsley Hall.

Police issued an appeal for help to find him, but his body was discovered on White Moss Road South, near the M58 in Skelmersdale, four days later.

Christopher Hughes and his mum Susan

An inquest looking into his death was opened earlier this week at Bolton Coroner’s Court and adjourned indefinitely pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and legal proceedings.

Martin Smith, 33, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, has now been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Seven other men have already been charged with the same offence. They are: Andrius Uzkuraitis, 26, of Holly Road, Worsley Hall; Alan Jaf, 51, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall; Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall; Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall; Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street, Pemberton; and Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall.

Those men will next appear in court for a pre-trial and preparation hearing on June 20.

Police are continuing to investigate Mr Hughes’ death and anyone with information is asked to contact them, quoting Operation Feverfew, either online or by calling 0161 856 3400.