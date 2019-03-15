Sign up on the day for Run Wigan Festival

Runners and walkers still hoping to take part in Sunday's Run Wigan Festival will be able to register on the day, organisers have announced.

Online entries closed at 12.30pm on Friday - after being extended from the original midnight deadline - but people will now be able to register in person on Sunday morning.

Related: Run Wigan Festival organisers allow more time for last-minute entries



While the 10-mile race has sold out, there are places remaining for the half marathon, 5k and family mile.

Entries will be available in Wigan town centre from 7.30am to 8.15am for the half marathon costing £35, from 8am to 9am for the 5k at £20 and from 9am to noon for the family mile at £4.

All entries must be paid in cash.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Sunday's races, which have been organised by charity Joining Jack.

The half marathon and 10-mile races begin in Wigan town centre at 9.30am, followed by the 5km race at 10.15am and family mile at 1pm.