Skip fires spread to Wigan borough furniture storage unit

It is suspected the two rubbish containers on Bolton Road, Atherton, had been deliberately set alight shortly before midnight on Wednesday January 26.

When firefighters from Atherton station arrived, the flames had caught an adjoining unit's roof and fascias.

Watch manager Michael O'Neill said: "It was lucky we got there when we did.

The Atherton crew was at the scene for three hours

"The unit was being used for storing furniture and all that could have gone up if we hadn't extinguished the flames so soon."

The crew was at the scene for three hours before it was safe to leave.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.