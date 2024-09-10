Time to clean up our polluted waterways

Last week the Government introduced major new legislation in Parliament to crack down on water companies polluting waterways in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have been contacted by many constituents who are rightly concerned about the levels of sewage being released into our local brooks, streams and rivers. After years of neglect, our waterways are now in a desperate state.

Our water system affects us all, from the health and happiness of communities to the quality of our food and the natural environment. Yet the Labour Government has inherited a broken network which we must now fix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Environment Agency for 2023 showed that the number of hours of sewage spills from water companies across England doubled over the previous year.

Lisa Nandy MP

Locally, sewage from storm overflows was flowing into water bodies in Wigan for 23,594 hours in 2023 during 3,811 spills. This was up from 14,703 hours recorded the year before when there were 2,911 spills.

This is unacceptable, and the lack of action by the last Conservative Government and water companies has pushed our ecosystems to the brink and is putting all of our health at risk.

Labour promised at the last election that we would take immediate action to clean up this mess and the introduction of our new Water Bill delivers on this pledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This legislation will hand new powers to regulators like the Environment Agency to take tougher and faster action to crack down on water companies damaging the environment and failing their customers.

The new law will significantly boost the ability of the Environment Agency to bring forward criminal charges against lawbreaking water company bosses.

It will create new tougher penalties, including imprisonment, for water executives when companies fail to co-operate or obstruct investigations.

Since 2020, water chief executives have paid themselves over £41 million in bonuses, benefits and other perks – despite the damage their companies have been causing. Customers are now being expected to pay higher bills to help fix the problems we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will ban the payment of bonuses to water bosses if they fail to meet high standards to protect the environment, their consumers and their company’s finances.

Other measures we want to introduce include automatic fines for a range of offences, including allowing penalties to be issued more quickly, without having to direct resources to drawn out investigations.

Our plans also include introducing independent monitoring of every sewage outlet, with water companies required to publish real-time data for all emergency overflows. Discharges will have to be reported within an hour of the initial spill.

This is all an important step forward, but we will also outline further legislation to fundamentally transform how the water industry is run and speed up the delivery of improvements to clean up our waterways for good.

Under this Labour Government, water executives will no longer be able to line their own pockets whilst also being allowed to damage our precious environment.