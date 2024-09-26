Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail services north of Preston have been suspended today after trees fell onto the line - bringing down the railway’s overhead power lines.

The incident happened on the railway near Lockerbie in Scotland this morning and is affecting all West Coast Main Line services north of Preston.

Passengers are being advised not to travel north of Preston due to a tree being caught in the overhead electric wires between Motherwell and Lockerbie, which is blocking all lines. | Avanti

One of the most important railway corridors in the UK, the West Coast Main Line connects the major cities of London and Glasgow with branches to Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

National Rail says ‘major disruption’ is expected until the end of the day and Avanti is advising customers not to travel north of Preston until further notice.

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast says: “We are advising customers not to travel north of Preston due to a tree being caught in the overhead electric wires between Motherwell and Lockerbie which is blocking all lines.”

It said ticket acceptance is in place with the following train operators:

LNER - Between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Scotrail - Between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street

CrossCountry - Between Edinburgh and Birmingham New St

Northern - Between Carlisle and Newcastle

Ticket acceptance is in place in both directions until further notice.

Additionally, customers can travel with Transpennine Express via “any reasonable route”, said Avanti.