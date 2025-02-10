Cancellations and delays to train services between Wigan Wallgate and Manchester

Rail passengers are warned of disruption to services in Wigan during the evening rush hour.

National Rail is reporting that a points failure at Salford Crescent means some lines are blocked.

Until the problem is resolved, services between Manchester and Wigan Wallgate/Bolton may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.

Passengers can use their tickets on other services and rail replacement transport will run between Manchester Piccadilly and Preston, calling at Bolton.

Disruption is expected until 5.15pm on Monday.