Crackdown on traffic offences in Wigan to come into force

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:01 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 16:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New local authority enforcement powers to crack down on several traffic offences will come into play at hotspots across Wigan borough.

Offences including driving above the weight limit, driving in a pedestrianised area and illegal manoeuvres will be targeted as part of the ongoing efforts to keep the roads safe across the borough.

Wigan Council has successfully applied for powers to enforce against vehicles driving illegally on our roads following a change in national regulations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previously only the police have been able to tackle these issues, which are known as moving traffic offences.

Coun Paul Prescott Portfolio Holder for Planning, Environmental Services and TransportCoun Paul Prescott Portfolio Holder for Planning, Environmental Services and Transport
Coun Paul Prescott Portfolio Holder for Planning, Environmental Services and Transport
Read More
'Strong' dad will be remembered at Wigan and Leigh Hospice's Light for a Life se...

Coun Paul Prescott, portfolio holder for transport at Wigan Council, said: “We have been out to the public to talk about enforcement in real hotspot areas for illegal driving on our roads.

“Now with cameras in place, we are ready to start monitoring and taking appropriate action against repeat offenders who are endangering the public and other road users.

“These cameras help us to keep our roads safe, and enforce against the minority of drivers who think the rules do not apply to them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the first six months, first time offenders will be issued with a warning notice through the post.

If drivers continue to offend, they will then be sent a £70 fine.

The first location to start with the enforcement action is on Winwick Lane in Lowton, for drivers who break the 7.5 tonne southbound weight limit.

Three further locations will become active early next year; on Market Street in Atherton and on Bradshawgate in Leigh where there are issues with people driving cars and motorbikes during periods when they are not permitted, and the no left turn onto Wallgate from King Street in Wigan town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Prescott added: “With the new powers, we are able to take real action in these hotspots for illegal driving.

“We are taking a phased approach, and have a grace period of six months where first time offenders will receive a warning letter and not a penalty charge notice.

“We want these cameras to make a real difference to our roads, making them safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice