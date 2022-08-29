Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of three lanes is closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 27 at Gathurst and junction 28 at Leyland.

Drivers are reporting traffic coming to a standstill – despite the vehicle now being on the hard shoulder – and it is affecting many people travelling home from days out or weekend trips over the bank holiday.

The coach is on the hard shoulder of the M6

