Delays for drivers after coach breaks down on M6 near Wigan
A broken-down coach is causing delays for drivers on the M6 near Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 29th August 2022, 5:29 pm
One of three lanes is closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 27 at Gathurst and junction 28 at Leyland.
Read More
Read MoreTrial date set for Wigan man accused of scaring woman by following her and sendi...
Drivers are reporting traffic coming to a standstill – despite the vehicle now being on the hard shoulder – and it is affecting many people travelling home from days out or weekend trips over the bank holiday.
Most Popular
-
1
House in Wigan goes viral after shocking interior is shared online
-
2
Two drug-drivers caught by police during patrols on busy Wigan roads
-
3
Delays for drivers after coach breaks down on M6 near Wigan
-
4
Relief as elderly man missing from Wigan borough is found 'safe and well'
-
5
Wigan's week in court
There are reports that normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 6.45pm and 7pm.