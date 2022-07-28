Dismay as another lorry crashes into Wigan railway bridge

The vehicle hit the now notorious bridge on Prescott Street just before the evening rush hour on Wednesday, blocking the road.
Despite the large sign warning motorists it is a “low bridge”, high vehicles continue to collide with the structure on a regular basis.
Paul van de Rooy shared a photograph on Twitter, saying: “Another day........Another bridge strike...… Our old friend Prescott Street Bridge in Wigan.”