Dismay as another lorry crashes into Wigan railway bridge

There were delays for drivers as yet another lorry crashed into a railway bridge in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 12:30 pm

The vehicle hit the now notorious bridge on Prescott Street just before the evening rush hour on Wednesday, blocking the road.

Despite the large sign warning motorists it is a “low bridge”, high vehicles continue to collide with the structure on a regular basis.

Paul van de Rooy shared a photograph on Twitter, saying: “Another day........Another bridge strike...… Our old friend Prescott Street Bridge in Wigan.”

Paul van de Rooy shared this photograph from the collision
