News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Driver ‘in shock’ after car comes to grief in parking mishap

A motorist escaped unscathed after their car came to grief when it was accidentally put into reverse at a town centre car park.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 19:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It happened at the car park on the former town hall site at the junction of Riverway and Rodney Street.

The driver accidentally put the vehicle into reverse and ploughed through the perimeter fencing, leaving the car perched precariously with its front wheels on the wall and rear wheels on the pavement below.

Read More
Warehouse set to transform Wigan business park
The stricken car on Riverway, WiganThe stricken car on Riverway, Wigan
The stricken car on Riverway, Wigan
Most Popular

An ambulance happened to be passing just after the crash occurred at 1.10pm on Monday January 29 and paramedics were able to assess the occupant and conclude that, although “in shock”, they didn’t require hospital treatment.

Police and fire engines were called to the scene to control the traffic that had been disrupted and extricate the car.

An onlooker said: “It was very lucky that the car didn’t hit any other vehicles and there weren’t any pedestrians on the pavement at the time the crash happened.”

Related topics:Police