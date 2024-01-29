Driver ‘in shock’ after car comes to grief in parking mishap
A motorist escaped unscathed after their car came to grief when it was accidentally put into reverse at a town centre car park.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It happened at the car park on the former town hall site at the junction of Riverway and Rodney Street.
The driver accidentally put the vehicle into reverse and ploughed through the perimeter fencing, leaving the car perched precariously with its front wheels on the wall and rear wheels on the pavement below.