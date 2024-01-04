Four vehicles written off in Wigan hit and run smash
Firefighters say that at least four of the vehicles were written off by the early hours collision on Bolton Road, Atherton.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1am on Thursday January 4 after neighbours were woken by a loud bang.
A silver Mercedes minibus-type van had crashed into a line of stationary cars only for its driver to flee the scene.
A spokesman for the Atherton fire crew which attended said: “Thankfully there were no injuries but at least four of the vehicles – including the van itself – looked like write-offs.
"There was some fuel leakage so we made the scene safe.”
Police are now investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident, including those with dashcam or ring doorbell footage, is asked to ring officers on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.