News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Hit-and-run crash takes out telegraph pole and junction box

A driver fled the scene after their out-of-control car snapped a telegraph pole in two and demolished a telecoms junction box.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 08:22 BST

Some residents in the Atherton area will be without a landline and internet connection this morning after the dramatic collision involving a black Fiat Ibiza at the junction of Old Manor Road and Leigh Road at 11.15pm on Monday June 26.

Read More
'Plenty happening' as work progresses to transform Wigan's Haigh Hall in £37.5m ...

The driver had managed to scramble from the wreckage and flee the scene by the time a fire crew from Atherton fire station had arrived.

The picture shows the severity of the impact on the Fiat IbizaThe picture shows the severity of the impact on the Fiat Ibiza
The picture shows the severity of the impact on the Fiat Ibiza
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch manager Martin Collinge said that the wooden telegraph pole was broken in half and the top was hanging in a nearby tree with wires dangling loosely down.

Police are investigating the incident which also wrecked the vehicle, particularly the passenger side which took the full brunt of the impact.

Mr Collinge said that his team was at the scene for two and a half hours while waiting for BT engineers and Wigan Council street team specialists.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The car embedded in the shattered telegrapth poleThe car embedded in the shattered telegrapth pole
The car embedded in the shattered telegrapth pole
The broken telegraph pole and uprooted junction boxThe broken telegraph pole and uprooted junction box
The broken telegraph pole and uprooted junction box