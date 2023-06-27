Some residents in the Atherton area will be without a landline and internet connection this morning after the dramatic collision involving a black Fiat Ibiza at the junction of Old Manor Road and Leigh Road at 11.15pm on Monday June 26.

The driver had managed to scramble from the wreckage and flee the scene by the time a fire crew from Atherton fire station had arrived.

The picture shows the severity of the impact on the Fiat Ibiza

Watch manager Martin Collinge said that the wooden telegraph pole was broken in half and the top was hanging in a nearby tree with wires dangling loosely down.

Police are investigating the incident which also wrecked the vehicle, particularly the passenger side which took the full brunt of the impact.

Mr Collinge said that his team was at the scene for two and a half hours while waiting for BT engineers and Wigan Council street team specialists.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The car embedded in the shattered telegrapth pole