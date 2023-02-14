And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm January 28 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 - 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART Construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J26 to J27 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M602, from 8pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J11 to J12 - lane closure for horticulture.

• A580, from 9pm February 27 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.