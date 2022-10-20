The carriageway between junction 27 at Standish and 28 at Leyland will be resurfaced and National Highways will also replace road markings, bridge joints and traffic count loops.

Work is due to start on Monday October 24 with National Highways is aiming to complete the resurfacing by Monday December 19.

Bridge joint and traffic count loop repairs will be also starting Wednesday February 1 and be completed by the end of that month.

Junction 27 of the M6 at Standish

Work will take place Monday to Friday between 8pm and 5am (extended to 7am on Saturdays).

During these works, overnight lane closures will be in place for safety.

Additionally, some full carriageway closures are also required on both the M6 northbound and southbound between junctions 27 and 28 for six nights.

The dates for these closures are yet to be confirmed but updates will be shared via our website and Twitter account.

To ensure journeys are maintained clearly signed diversion routes for motorists will be in place.

Rob Williams, National Highways’ programme delivery manager, said: “Those living in properties close to this location may notice an increase in noise and we would like to apologise for any disturbance this may cause.

"We will be following industry best practice to ensure noise is kept to a minimum.

