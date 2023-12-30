Mystery surrounds two speed cameras in Wigan which appear to have fallen on the same day.

The yellow machines were seen on the pavement on Spring Road, Kitt Green, and Wallgate, next to Wigan Pier, on Friday.

It is not known if it is simply a coincidence that they both fell on the same day – perhaps blown down by strong winds or accidentally hit by vehicles – or if they have been deliberately knocked down.

The new yellow speed cameras were only installed in the summer, replacing the traditional grey pillars topped with yellow boxes.

The fallen speed camera on Spring Road, Kitt Green

The main difference is that they can catch speeding motorists travelling in both directions and do not need secondary check markings on the road.

There is no visible flash when the camera detects a speeding vehicle either.