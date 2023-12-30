News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Mystery as two speed cameras in Wigan fall to the ground on same day

Mystery surrounds two speed cameras in Wigan which appear to have fallen on the same day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The yellow machines were seen on the pavement on Spring Road, Kitt Green, and Wallgate, next to Wigan Pier, on Friday.

It is not known if it is simply a coincidence that they both fell on the same day – perhaps blown down by strong winds or accidentally hit by vehicles – or if they have been deliberately knocked down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new yellow speed cameras were only installed in the summer, replacing the traditional grey pillars topped with yellow boxes.

Most Popular
The fallen speed camera on Spring Road, Kitt GreenThe fallen speed camera on Spring Road, Kitt Green
The fallen speed camera on Spring Road, Kitt Green
Read More
Charity bosses and MP among Wiganers named in New Year honours list

The main difference is that they can catch speeding motorists travelling in both directions and do not need secondary check markings on the road.

There is no visible flash when the camera detects a speeding vehicle either.

Wigan Today has contacted both Greater Manchester Police and Transport for Greater Manchester to request information about the fallen cameras.

Related topics:Wigan