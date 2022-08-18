New crossing on Wigan road to protect pedestrians and cyclists as part of Greater Manchester's Bee Network

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New crossings are being created across Greater Manchester in partnership with local authorities, which will support active journeys and improve the safety and convenience of those walking or cycling.

It is part of the Bee Network crossings project, which aim to make it safer for people to cross busy roads in key locations around Greater Manchester.

A view of where work is set to begin at Bridge Street in Golborne

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plans for 35 crossings, or upgraded junctions with crossing facilities, across Greater Manchester’s 10 boroughs.

Dame Sarah Storey, Greater Manchester’s active travel commissioner, said: "In order to successfully connect the Bee Network and ensure people can access public transport by walking, wheeling or cycling, it is vital that high-quality crossings are delivered in conjunction with other infrastructure.

“Feeling unsafe whilst crossing roads is one of the main barriers for people making their short journeys on foot, in a wheelchair or when accompanied by children or older people who don't feel as quick as they once did.”

A new toucan crossing will be installed on Bridge Street in Golborne, opposite Pimblett Street, which will be “stopped up” as part of the process.

This will see the creation of a new cycling and walking modal filter, with footway improvements and tightening of junction radii also planned.

A further 11 crossings are in development for sites across Greater Manchester, subject to approval, in 2023.