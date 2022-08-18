News you can trust since 1853
New crossing on Wigan road to protect pedestrians and cyclists as part of Greater Manchester's Bee Network

Wigan is set to get extra funding for crossings to better protect pedestrians and cyclists.

By Matt Pennington
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:55 am

New crossings are being created across Greater Manchester in partnership with local authorities, which will support active journeys and improve the safety and convenience of those walking or cycling.

It is part of the Bee Network crossings project, which aim to make it safer for people to cross busy roads in key locations around Greater Manchester.

A view of where work is set to begin at Bridge Street in Golborne

There are plans for 35 crossings, or upgraded junctions with crossing facilities, across Greater Manchester’s 10 boroughs.

Dame Sarah Storey, Greater Manchester’s active travel commissioner, said: "In order to successfully connect the Bee Network and ensure people can access public transport by walking, wheeling or cycling, it is vital that high-quality crossings are delivered in conjunction with other infrastructure.

“Feeling unsafe whilst crossing roads is one of the main barriers for people making their short journeys on foot, in a wheelchair or when accompanied by children or older people who don't feel as quick as they once did.”

A new toucan crossing will be installed on Bridge Street in Golborne, opposite Pimblett Street, which will be “stopped up” as part of the process.

This will see the creation of a new cycling and walking modal filter, with footway improvements and tightening of junction radii also planned.

A further 11 crossings are in development for sites across Greater Manchester, subject to approval, in 2023.

The Bee Network is Greater Manchester leaders’ vision for a more integrated transport system, which is also looking to transform bus services and has already seen the creation of extra cycle lanes in the borough.

