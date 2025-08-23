Plans have been revealed for improvements at a Wigan railway station which will make it accessible for everyone.

Now an application for prior approval has been submitted to Wigan Council for changes to be made at Bryn railway station.

The plans include the installation of lifts to provide access to the station building and platforms, plus stairs to platforms one and two.

Bryn railway station

Other changes will include pavement resurfacing, tactile paving, seating, public help points and the installation of two air conditioning condensers.

The proposed work is part of Network Rail’s Access For All programme, which aims to provide an obstacle-free, accessible route to and between

platforms at railway stations.

It is being delivered by Transport for Greater Manchester on behalf of Network Rail.

Simon Elliott, network director rail at TfGM, said: "We're planning work at Bryn as part of our rolling programme to make Greater Manchester's train stations accessible for everyone. Subject to planning approvals, we're hoping to get started this autumn.

"This will include installing two new lifts, replacing the stepped ramp and improving CCTV and lighting – all in all improving journeys for all passengers and making it easier for them to access the Bee Network."

Ashton-in-Makerfield south councillor Danny Fletcher said: “This planning application marks a major milestone for Bryn station and the wider Ashton-in-Makerfield area.

"When I founded Friends of Bryn Station back in 2019, one of our key aims was to make the station accessible for everyone, and after years of campaigning, it’s fantastic to see these improvements finally moving forward. The addition of lifts, better stairs, tactile paving, seating and help points will make a real difference to local residents, especially those with mobility challenges.

“It’s taken time, but thanks to support from councillors across Ashton and Bryn, past and present, we’re now seeing real progress. This upgrade doesn’t stand alone; it complements the wider regeneration of Ashton town centre and shows that investment is coming into our community.

“There’s still more to do, especially around car parking, but this is a great step forward and a sign of positive change for the area.”

He posted details of the proposals in a Facebook community group and they were welcomed by residents.

One woman said: “The lifts will be a Godsend. My husband, who is in a wheelchair, will be at long last be able to get out and about more.”

Another said: “I took my nine-week-old on the train last week and on the way home those steps, with a pram after a C-section, were a killer. This will be an amazing upgrade.”

One man said: “Oh wow, lifts! That's actually a really expensive thing to fit and for anyone with accessibility issues or just pushing a big pram with kids, this will be so useful! These changes have been needed for a long time and I'm really happy to see them coming.”

Consultation on the application is now open and the council hopes to make a decision by October 7.