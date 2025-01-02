Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A safety warning has been issued after new 25,000-volt electric power lines along Wigan’s railway became permanently live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail and its contractors carried out final tests on New Year’s Day on the high-voltage cables, which have been installed over the last two years along the railway between Wigan and Bolton.

After the tests, specialist electrical engineers powered up the cables and they are now turned on 24 hours a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overhead line equipment is safe as long as people do not trespass onto the infrastructure.

New overhead line stanchions and cables on the Wigan to Bolton route

If anyone gets within 2.75m of the cables the electricity can arc – like a bolt of lightning – and cause severe or fatal injuries.

Network Rail is urging everyone in the area to be aware of the potential dangers posed by overhead electric lines.

Christian Irwin, Network Rail's North West and central region capital delivery director, said: "Turning the power on is a huge milestone in our work to electrify the line between Wigan and Bolton, but with it comes an extremely important safety message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The power lines carry 25,000 volts which can be deadly if you get too close or come into contact with them. The electricity is always on, so it is important to stay off the tracks and make sure children are aware of the dangers.”

The project team worked around the clock to meet the milestone after a major cable theft on the route was discovered over Christmas.

The £100m electrification of the route between Wigan and Bolton aims to improve railway journeys by enabling train operators to run longer electric trains.

Since 2022, the project has seen: 21km of power lines installed; 450 new overhead line equipment stanchions erected; six road bridges and one footbridge completely reconstructed; modifications to 17 bridges and two level crossings; and signalling and track upgrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform extension work is continuing at Hindley, Westhoughton and Ince stations.

Further testing and commissioning of the cables will now be carried out, including making sure they are at the right heights and tensions for trains to collect power from them.

Test trains will run on the line in the coming months before regulatory commissioning can take place, with the aim that the new infrastructure can be used for passenger trains in the latter part of 2025.