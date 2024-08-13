Road closures: three for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
and live on Freeview channel 276
And all of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
M58 until 6am August 18, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M58, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, moderate delays: M58 eastbound, junctions 5 to 6 - carriageway closure for signs - maintenance.
M58, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 26, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.