Drivers in and around Wigan will have just three National Highways road closures to watch out for in the next two weeks.

And all of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

M58 until 6am August 18, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

M58, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, moderate delays: M58 eastbound, junctions 5 to 6 - carriageway closure for signs - maintenance.

M58, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 26, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

