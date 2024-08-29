Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan motorists will be relieved to learn that works to a bridge that required them to take an eight-mile detour will end tomorrow (Friday).

Congestion in other parts of town has been heavy and many drivers have faced frustrating diversions while engineers upgraded traffic signals on Red Rock Lane, Haigh.

It was reported that some exasperated vehicle users ignored the road blocks under cover of darkness and passed over the bridge, with at least one caused damage to the structure prompting fears that repairs could prolong its closure.

The hump-backed bridge at Red Rock has been closed since early August

But Wigan Council has now announced that traffic will be able to flow again as of tomorrow morning, which is on schedule.

Wigan Today had also been informed that some drivers were taking alternative detours along Arley Lane at Red Rock, much of which is unmade and heavily potholed, through to Blundell Lane at Blackrod, much to the annoyance of local residents, but we chose not to report it during the works so as not to make the situation worse.

Local residents’ group Standish Voice wrote on social media: “The historic bridge in Haigh has been shut for three weeks while new traffic lights were installed.

“Wigan Council has said it will reopen tomorrow (Friday) which will be a huge relief to drivers who’ve had to take long diversions to get around it.”

The local authority itself thanked motorists for their patience during the three weeks the works have been taking place.

Detours involved having to go via Chorley Road, Wigan Lane, Greenough Street, Scholes and Whelley, Scot Lane, Haigh Road, Riley Lane, Meadow Pit Lane, School Lane and Red Rock Lane.