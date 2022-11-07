Wigan councillors urge motorists to hit the brakes on busy road near town centre
Councillors are calling on motorists to kill their speed to improve pedestrian safety on a busy route near Wigan town centre.
Wigan Central representatives George Davies, Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin are urging drivers to slow down on Bridgeman Terrace and Kenyon Road, leading to Mesnes Road.
It is an area used by families to access Mesnes Park and the town centre.
Coun Davies said: “Certain speed limit measures are already in place, such as the new zebra crossing which we put in place for access to Mesnes Park around four years ago, but we urge all motorists to drive safely and follow speed limits at all times.”
Coun Hunt added: “We are working with the council and community police on a number of initiatives, including our community speed watch scheme, which is available to any resident with help from the council and community police.”
Earlier this year a speed-activated sign was installed nearby to slow drivers on Parsons Walk and Park Road.