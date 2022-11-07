Wigan councillors urge motorists to hit the brakes on busy road near town centre

Wigan Central representatives George Davies, Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin are urging drivers to slow down on Bridgeman Terrace and Kenyon Road, leading to Mesnes Road.

It is an area used by families to access Mesnes Park and the town centre.

Councillors Michael McLoughlin, Lawrence Hunt and George Davies call for motorists to stop speeding along Bridgeman Terrace

Coun Davies said: “Certain speed limit measures are already in place, such as the new zebra crossing which we put in place for access to Mesnes Park around four years ago, but we urge all motorists to drive safely and follow speed limits at all times.”

Coun Hunt added: “We are working with the council and community police on a number of initiatives, including our community speed watch scheme, which is available to any resident with help from the council and community police.”