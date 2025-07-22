Wigan's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There will be roadworks on the M58, M61, M60, A580, M62 and M6 this week

M6, from 10pm July 19 to 5.30am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 25 to junction 24 carriageway closure due to renewal and repair to railway structure.

M58, from 8pm June 2 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 22 to junction 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M61, from 8pm July 1 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions junction 1 to M6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A580, from 9pm July 28 to 6am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 26 to junction 24 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M58, from 9pm August 1 to 5am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 26 to Orrell - carriageway closure for communications.

M6, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26 lane one closure due to barrier repair.

M6, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

M60, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 10 to junction 12 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm August 3 to 5am August 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 to junction 26 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 25 to junction 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.