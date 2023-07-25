Wigan road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

There will be eight road closures in and around Wigan this week

They are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23 to 27, narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26, lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

A further six closures will begin over the next two weeks.

They are:

• M6, from 9pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to 27, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 28, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M58, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions junction five to Orrell, lane closure for barriers.

• M6, from 9pm July 30 to 5am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 27, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A580, from 9pm July 31 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21A to 26, lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21A to 26, lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad