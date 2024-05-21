Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over the next two weeks.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list is as follows:

A580 until 6am May 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M6, from 8pm May 27 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications.

M58, from 9pm May 29 to 5am May 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 26 at Orrell - carriageway closure for communications.

M6, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M62, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.