Wigan road closures five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list is as follows:
A580 until 6am May 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 8pm May 27 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications.
M58, from 9pm May 29 to 5am May 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 26 at Orrell - carriageway closure for communications.
M6, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
