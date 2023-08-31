Wigan road to reopen within days after six-month closure for bridge replacement project

Ladies Lane in Hindley has been shut since March as part of the £78m programme to electrify 13 miles of track between Lostock Junction and Wigan North Western.

It has meant drivers have had to use alternative routes, sometimes going miles further than they would otherwise have done.

Ladies Lane in Hindley will reopen to traffic on Sunday

Schoolchildren were also affected, with Network Rail criticised for not putting on a bus service to help them get to school .

The road was initially due to reopen in July, but just a few weeks after work started, this was pushed back to Friday, September 1.

However, this date was thrown into doubt when contactor Buckingham Group announced it would cease trading two weeks ago amid financial problems.

Network Rail appointed J Murphy and Sons to finish the work, but confirmed the finishing date would be pushed back.

Motorists will now be able to breathe a sigh of relief though as the opening date for Ladies Lane has been confirmed – and it is just days away.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Eight days of construction time was lost between Buckingham Group ceasing trading and J Murphy and Sons being contracted to complete the work at Ladies Lane, Hindley. Our new contractor has assessed the work completed by their predecessor and is making good progress with the remaining work.

“The lost time has impacted the reopening of Ladies Lane slightly and the road closure will now be removed on September 3. The road will be open to traffic only and pedestrians will continue to use the temporary footbridge, whilst we complete the footpaths.

“We expect news on the appointment of administrators or the sale of Buckingham Group within the next week.”

The work at Hindley station forms part of the programme to electrify the railway line between Bolton and Wigan and has seen the bridge on Ladies Lane being demolished and rebuilt so there will be space for the overhead wires needed.