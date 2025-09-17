Work to make a Wigan railway station accessible for everyone is set to get under way this autumn.

The £6.1m upgrade will see Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) install two passenger lifts and replace a stepped ramp at Bryn station, providing step-free access to and from the platforms at the station.

TfGM, Network Rail and Northern Trains will also upgrade the station’s lighting and CCTV at the lifts and assistance areas, providing a better and safer experience for passengers.

The improvements form part of Network Rail’s Access For All programme, which aims to provide an obstacle-free, accessible route to and between platforms at railway stations.

What the improvements at Bryn will look like

It means that 63 per cent of the city-region’s rail stations will be step-free by March 2028 – up from 43 per cent currently.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “I passionately believe that everyone should have access to our rail network and the opportunities it opens up right across our growing city-region.

“There should be no barriers for those with disabilities or people travelling with pushchairs or luggage and I’m proud Greater Manchester is leading the way with this accelerated programme of improvements, which will ensure two-thirds of our stations are step-free by spring 2028. “It's all part of our vision to ramp up standards and make our stations more attractive, safe and accessible places, with 64 Greater Manchester stations joining the Bee Network by 2028, and the remaining 32 following by 2030.”

Bryn railway station

Letters to neighbours state that work is expected to start late October/ early November and last for around 12 months.

During construction, work will take place on weekdays (between 7am and 6pm), the station will remain open throughout the works and there will be no impact on train services.

Some road closures may be required in 2026 to install the new lifts, with details confirmed closer to the time.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons said: “Transport around the area is bought up again and again by residents I speak to at coffee mornings, at their doors, and out and about.

"I know the local councillors and the Mayor have been pushing hard to make sure that this station gets the upgrades it needs to work for local people and to be accessible so that everyone can use it easily.

“I'm very pleased that the money has been provided to get this going - local people deserve a public transport system that gets them from A to B as easily as possible.”

Craig Harrop, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re really pleased to see that this project to improve accessibility at Bryn station is about to get underway.

“Providing step-free access at stations is incredibly important as it makes a real difference to customers with disabilities and limited mobility, giving many the confidence to travel by train.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners Transport for Greater Manchester and Network Rail to improve accessibility at stations across our network.”

Accessibility works at Hindley station are also due to get underway early next year.