Tribute paid to ‘gentle giant’ dad of two after he was found dead at his Wigan home

Tributes have been paid following the death of a Wigan dad who was found dead at home.
By Alan Weston
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Fern Close, Shevington, at around 9am yesterday (Wednesday), after a concern for the welfare of a man at the property. Sadly he was found dead at the scene.

According to a friend, the man’s name was Andrew Brown, 45, and he lived at the property with his wife Robin – for whom he was a full-time carer – and their two children aged 12 and 10.

Inquest finally opens into the deaths of a young Wigan couple in a Cumbrian road...
Andrew Brown, 45, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at his home in ShevingtonAndrew Brown, 45, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at his home in Shevington
Sharon Gough said she had known Mr Brown, who was a Scot, for a number of years. He had given up his job in IT to care for his Malaysian-born wife after she developed the debilitating chronic fatigue syndrome ME. Before becoming ill, Mrs Brown had been a doctor.

It is believed Mr Brown had put his IT skills to use one day a week for the Wigan-based homelessness charity, The Brick.

Sharon said: “Andrew was born in Dundee and he met his wife when they were at university together. He’d given up his career when his wife got ME.

"He was very caring, quirky, and with a very dry sense of humour. His children were his absolute world and he was so proud of them.”

Emergency services at the scene in Fern Close, ShevingtonEmergency services at the scene in Fern Close, Shevington
She said Andrew’s twin obsessions were heavy metal music and food. “He grew his hair long and went to a lot of gigs with a friend. He’d also go to Manchester to try out new cafes and restaurants.

"He was over 6ft tall and I’d describe him as a gentle giant. He was so proud of his Scottish heritage. It’s very sad.”

Greater Manchester Police, who have not formally identified the man, said inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, which is unexplained, were ongoing.

Neighbours described their shock yesterday when a large emergency services presence – made up of police and paramedics – arrived at the scene of the quiet cul-de-sac.

Later, forensics officers arrived and police were still at the scene several hours later, where they could be seen searching a property.

