A Volkswagen Golf driven by a woman in her 40s and a Volkswagen Caddy with a man in his 30s at the wheel were in collision at the junction of Gidlow Lane and Emerald Street, Gidlow, at around 6pm on Wednesday February 23.

The smash completely blocked the road and led to long tailbacks and knock-on congestion on other streets.

Police and a fire engine were called to the scene, the latter because there had been reports of smoke while liquid was seen dripping onto the road.

The collision completely blocked Gidlow Lane

But the crew was not needed to make the scene safe because the "smoke" had come from an air bag and the fluid was water from the radiator.

Crew manager Steve Waygood from Wigan fire station said: "Both drivers were walking wounded.

"The man was checked over by our trauma technician who concluded that there was no danger of exacerbating the injury.

"We were informed that an ambulance might be some time so both drivers were advised to make their own way to hospital rather than wait around in the cold for what could be a protracted period. Both were given lifts and so an ambulance was not required.

"We returned to base and the police remained to clear up the scene."

At the time of writing the road was still being cleared.