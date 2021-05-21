Atherton veterans mark 100th anniversary of Royal British Legion
RBL branch members laid a wreath at the town's cenotaph to coincide with nationwide ceremonies
Members of the Atherton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) have marked the 100th anniversary of the organisation.
May 15, 1921, marked the formation of the RBL with the coming together of four separate charitable organisations.
The anniversary was marked with wreath laying ceremonies around the country. In Atherton, a small contingent laid a wreath at the town’s cenotaph to coincide with the nationwide ceremonies.
Present were Atherton RBL branch members Peter Powell, Simon Carr, James Paul Watson, Roland Lawton, Alan Edwards and John Ankinson.
Peter Powell, branch secretary said: “It was a special day for the RBL and there were other branches in Wigan and up and down the country that laid a wreath at the same time.
“We did it as a rule of six because of the restrictions but obviously there would have been a ceremony in other times.
“We organised the wreath which we put together from the poppy appeal.
“It was a great day.”
