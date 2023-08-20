GMP received calls about a large-scale disturbance on Market Street in Westhoughton at around 4.30pm yesterday (Saturday). It took place shortly after the end of the EFL League One clash at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, which saw the Latics thrash Bolton 4-0.

A dispersal order was issued to ensure the group - of up to 50 people - left the area. They cannot return to Westhoughton for 48 hours.

The disorder broke out on Market Street in Westhoughton (library picture)

North West Ambulance Service attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

An investigation has now been launched to locate and identify the men responsible for the incident.

Bolton's District Commander, Steph Parker said: "This kind of mindless violence will not be tolerated in Bolton.

"We have launched an investigation and we are currently reviewing all of the footage and body worn footage, to identify those responsible for yesterday's violence.

"If it is proven to be linked to the Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic game, we will be seeking banning orders on those identified, as well as prosecuting them.

"We would urge anyone who can help us identify those responsible to get in touch with us via 101 or anonymously through the independent charity - Crimestoppers - on 0800 555 111."