Flood alerts in place across Wigan after weekend of snow and rain

Several flood alerts are in place across Wigan, warning that flooding is “possible”.

The clean-up operation from the New Year’s Day floods continues in some parts of the borough, after water poured into homes and businesses.

But the weekend’s snow and more rainfall has seen river levels rise again.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the upper River Douglas, which warns the areas most at risk are between Horwich Star Vale and Appley Bridge, including Adlington, Blackrod, Wigan, Standish and Gathurst.

Flooding turned the street into a river on New Year's Day. Picture by David Hurst.

There are also flood alerts for the lower River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to Tarleton, and for the River Glaze, including Bedford and Borsdane Brooks and their tributaries, which may affect Leigh, Tyldesley, Hindley, Atherton and east Wigan.

A flood alert for the River Sankey warns Billinge, Haydock, Ashton and Golborne could be affected.

The Environment Agency is monitoring the situation and is expected to provide updates on Monday morning.

Weather warnings remain in force across much of the UK on Monday morning as commuters are urged to brace for snow showers, ice and rain.

More travel disruption is likely due to the adverse conditions, including flooding from heavy rain and thawing snow, the Met Office said, with more than 60 flood warnings and 260 flood alerts issued.

A separate rain warning covering much of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Greater Manchester and Yorkshire was in force until 8am.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covering most of northern England and Wales is in place until noon on Monday.