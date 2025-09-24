A Deep Dive video from the Met Office explains how Hurricane Gabrielle could impact the UK’s weather this weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting a change in the weather this weekend, as Hurricane Gabrielle impacts the UK.

The forecaster says that although Hurricane Gabrielle is very unlikely to move across the UK, it is linked with a front which could bring “persistent downpours” to the west of the country on Saturday September 27.

Honor Criswick, Met Office meteorologist, said: “Overall, it’s unlikely, it’s about a less than 5% chance actually, of this system tracking its way across the UK, bringing us some stormy conditions, very, very unlikely to do that.

“What we can find, as this system is linked with this front that’s moving across, is that it can in a way buckle this system and turn this more into a waving feature so that means some areas particularly in the west it’s looking likely could see some quite persistent downpours through much of the day [Saturday September 27] and actually across the east and southeast they won’t see much rain at all. But if that waving feature doesn’t quite buckle as much as we perhaps thought then this system might continue to push its way eastwards and then actually eastern areas may start to pick up some of that rain.

“We’ll likely see a slight change on the weekend. It’s likely that we’ll start to see some rain push in from the west. Hurricane Gabrielle not affecting the UK in as much as it’s moving across us, bringing wet and windy stormy weather, but it is having an impact as it’s situated so close to us.”

A Met Office map shows rain for Wigan on Saturday September 27. | Met Office

When is it forecast to rain in Wigan?

The Met Office is currently forecasting rain for Wigan on Saturday September 27, with a top temperature of 15°C. The forecast for Sunday September 28, Monday September 29 and Tuesday September 30 reads, “Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.”