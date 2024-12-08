A borough beauty spot’s first artisan market has been cancelled, becoming the latest victim of Storm Darragh.

It would have included a wide range of stalls, games, creative craft workshops, Santa’s Grotto and a performance by Leigh Community Choir.

Staff from Pennington Flash, The Hide Coffee House and SPG Events North West at Pennington Flash

But organisers have announced it will not go ahead due to the strong winds still hitting the area from Storm Darragh.

A post on Pennington Flash’s Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, due to the blustery weather we've had to cancel today's Artisan Christmas Markets event at Pennington Flash Nature Reserve.

“This was a difficult decision to make but the safety of all who where potentially attending today takes priority.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused for our visitors and stallholders.”

A post on its Facebook page said: “Yet again Storm Darragh has halted our vehicles for bringing you some wonderful events.

“We were on site from 6am this morning at Pennington and sadly the gusts that were coming through were just too much. A joint decision was made to postpone this one.

“Organising such events takes a long time and working with our local councils and venues.

“Whilst we would love nothing more to keep all the events going, we have to look at the safety of you, your business, public, our staff and the venue.”