Roads have been blocked and at least one home damaged by trees felled by Storm Lilian this morning (August 23).

Gusts of up to 60mph caused havoc on several routes, not least Park Road in Hindley where the route has been completely blocked by a fallen tree, trapping motorists wanting to go to work.

In Green Street, Tyldesley, a tree came down on a house, causing minor damage. A fire crew from Atherton station were called to make sure that the tree did not fall further.

Park Road in Hindley, completely blocked just south of its junction with Close Lane

A spokesman said: “There was a danger that if the tree collapsed further it could cause serious structural damage so we monitored it before the local authority arrived to remove it and saw it up.”

Social media groups also reported a tree had fallen across Parkbrook Road in Shevington and advised motorists to take other routes.

But for some residents of Hindley’s Park Road, that wasn’t possible.

Mike Warr told Wigan Today: “This obstruction is causing significant disruption, and my wife, who is an A&E nurse at Royal Bolton Hospital, is currently unable to get to work.

A tree down on Parkbrook Road, Shevington

"The council are aware of this but they need to act as soon as possible to clear the road and ensure safe passage for emergency workers and residents.”

Winds are expected to ease as the storm rapidly heads east this morning.