Wigan-based MBH Solicitors is pleased to announce that Rowena Foat has been named its newest partner and head of the private client department.

The promotion strengthens one of the firm’s core practice areas.

Ms Foat has been with the firm since 2023 and already has a wealth of experience in her respective area of expertise.

She trained and qualified as a solicitor in 1995. She has worked in the field of private client for many years and specialises in wills, probate, lasting powers of attorney and court of protection work.

Rowena Foat

Ms Foat is highly respected by clients and fellow professionals alike.

She said “I am delighted to join MBH Solicitors who are recognised for providing a great service to the local community and providing sound advice.

"The firm continues to grow and I am pleased to be a part of this.”

Gillian Lavelle, senior partner said: “We welcome Rowena to partnership and believe she will fit in well with our core values.

"We believe that her knowledge and skills will make an invaluable asset to our team and she is well-deserving of this promotion.”