Wigan law firm takes on new partner

Wigan-based MBH Solicitors is pleased to announce that Rowena Foat has been named its newest partner and head of the private client department.
By GILLIAN LAVELLEContributor
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
The promotion strengthens one of the firm’s core practice areas.

Ms Foat has been with the firm since 2023 and already has a wealth of experience in her respective area of expertise.

She trained and qualified as a solicitor in 1995. She has worked in the field of private client for many years and specialises in wills, probate, lasting powers of attorney and court of protection work.

Rowena FoatRowena Foat
Ms Foat is highly respected by clients and fellow professionals alike.

She said “I am delighted to join MBH Solicitors who are recognised for providing a great service to the local community and providing sound advice.

"The firm continues to grow and I am pleased to be a part of this.”

Gillian Lavelle, senior partner said: “We welcome Rowena to partnership and believe she will fit in well with our core values.

"We believe that her knowledge and skills will make an invaluable asset to our team and she is well-deserving of this promotion.”

MBH Solicitors has been in business since 1971 and has a widespread and diverse client base. The firm is forward thinking and offers electronic and traditional ways of conducting cases. A modern approach is taken to ensure an efficient yet professional service.

