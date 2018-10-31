Wigan rock star Richard Ashcroft cancels tour dates

Wigan musician Richard Ashcroft has announced the cancellation of the rest of his current tour.

The former Verve frontman was due to perform at Manchester's Albert Hall tonight, followed by a show at the Kentish Town Forum in London on Friday, in a series of intimate events to showcase his new album.

Other news: Wigan Road hit and run: Two teenagers arrested



But he has now been forced to cancel the concerts after contracting a throat virus.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "I want to say how disappointed i am to have to reschedule the upcoming Manchester and London shows.

"I was diagnosed by the Middlesbrough team doctor and he said the throat virus probably started before Glasgow it would have been easy to say we’ll just cancel Middlesbrough and Nottingham but the reason I was there is to play some cities like Middlesbrough that get passed on!

"It has really been hard to make this call but everyone deserves to hear me at my best.It hurts to think people have booked hotels etc that’s the worst bit. Again apology to fans band crew I will be back stronger I hope people who did see those shows no I care and love being up there Liam thanks I no u was looking forward 2"

The singer was scheduled to perform in Manchester and London as part of five sold-out launch gigs for his fifth solo release, named Natural Rebel, which was released earlier this month.

A major tour of UK and Ireland is planned for April and May, which ends with a date at the historic London Olympia.