Wigan teen hit by car 'awake and talking to friends' as she recovers in hospital

A teenage girl who was badly hurt when she was hit by a car is said to be conscious and talking in hospital.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
The girl – who was a pedestrian – suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a Range Rover on Warrington Road, in Marus Bridge, shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

A passer-by is reported to have held her hand as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

Police cars and ambulances rushed there and two air ambulances landed on the nearby Sainsbury’s car park.

Two helicopters came to the aid of a girl hit by a car on Warrington Road, Marus BridgeTwo helicopters came to the aid of a girl hit by a car on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge
The high school pupil was airlifted to hospital and was taken to the intensive care unit at Manchester Royal Infirmary, where she has been receiving treatment.

It is understood that she suffered a head and internal injuries, but she is now awake and talking to friends via her mobile phone.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating what happened, but have not yet revealed whether any arrests have been made.

