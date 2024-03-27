Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The girl – who was a pedestrian – suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a Range Rover on Warrington Road, in Marus Bridge, shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

A passer-by is reported to have held her hand as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

Police cars and ambulances rushed there and two air ambulances landed on the nearby Sainsbury’s car park.

Two helicopters came to the aid of a girl hit by a car on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge

The high school pupil was airlifted to hospital and was taken to the intensive care unit at Manchester Royal Infirmary, where she has been receiving treatment.

It is understood that she suffered a head and internal injuries, but she is now awake and talking to friends via her mobile phone.